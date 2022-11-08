Chiefs HC Andy Reid evaluates Kadarius Toney’s Week 9 performance

The Kansas City Chiefs got their first taste of what new WR Kadarius Toney can be in their offense in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Toney played just nine snaps, but in those limited snaps, the receiver caught two passes on two targets and made some key blocks for the team. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about what impressed him the most about Toney’s performance.

“Yeah so, I liked the option route that he ran, gave you a little taste of his quickness and ability to get open,” Reid began. “I liked — some of his blocks were unbelievable. I mean that’s not what we brought him here for but he’s a tough, tough kid. And he did it against defensive ends — and that’s good defensive ends.”

Toney’s limited playtime in Week 9 apparently had more to do with his lack of playing time this season in New York than anything else. Reid confirmed they had him on a snap count and only had a few plays in the game plan for him.

“But he’ll keep working in,” Reid continued. “He just hadn’t played much and so we had him on kind of a number count, snap count, only had a few things in for him. You know we’ll keep working him in. I thought last week getting those practices in where he had to practice the full practice and practice fast and get to know Pat (Mahomes) and what we do there (and) get to know the terminology, I thought was important for him. And then you can start building on some things.”

Toney should be able to build on this performance in the ensuing weeks of practice. As he gets more and more comfortable with the terminology, as well as playing with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of his new teammates, he’ll get more opportunities and plays within the offense.

