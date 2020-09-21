Chiefs HC Andy Reid anticipates DT Mike Pennel’s return for Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs should be getting some reinforcements along the defensive line for Week 3.

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel is eligible to return from his two-game suspension following “Monday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. Chiefs HC Andy Reid anticipates that Pennel will be back and ready to play come the team’s Week 3 game on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Yeah, so there’s a chance he’s ready to go,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “I’ll let Veach do that part, but there’s a good chance that he’s up.”

A late addition to the roster in 2019, Pennel played a crucial role for the Chiefs’ defense down the stretch. He was the top run-stopping defensive lineman for Kansas City and helped bring their run defense to a respectable level. He finished the year with 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass batted. He also had a crucial hurry in Super Bowl LIV that helped the team win the game.

Pennel should already have a roster spot waiting for him in his return to the action. Practice squad DT Braxton Hoyett will revert to the practice squad at 4:00 p.m. ET today. He was a standard elevation for Week 2 as part of the new practice squad rules.