Breaking News:

Sources: Brent Venables will replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma head coach

Chiefs’ Harrison Butker nails 56-yard field goal with an assist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

You need every bit of help you can get this year when it comes to being a kicker in the NFL.

So, you won’t find Harrison Butker complaining one bit about losing style points for the 56-yard field goal he kicked in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The boot had plenty of distance but needed a kiss from the upright to go through, which it got.

The Chiefs were up 10-0 and off and running in the battle of AFC West foes.

Recommended Stories