Chiefs’ Harrison Butker nails 56-yard field goal with an assist
You need every bit of help you can get this year when it comes to being a kicker in the NFL.
So, you won’t find Harrison Butker complaining one bit about losing style points for the 56-yard field goal he kicked in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The boot had plenty of distance but needed a kiss from the upright to go through, which it got.
The Chiefs were up 10-0 and off and running in the battle of AFC West foes.
Off the upright and GOOD from 56 yards out! @buttkicker7
December 6, 2021