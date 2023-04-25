Chiefs had virtual pre-draft meeting with LSU LB Micah Baskerville

The Kansas City Chiefs are permitted to have virtual pre-draft visits with prospects all the way up until Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, LSU LB Micah Baskerville is one of the latest players to speak with the Chiefs virtually. He also had recent calls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Listed at 6 feet 1/2 and 221 pounds, Baskerville was a highly productive linebacker for the Tigers. He was a two-year starter with LSU, amassing 172 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions during the past two seasons. He has the makings of a three-down linebacker in the NFL, boasting inside/outside linebacker versatility and multi-phase special teams capability.

Baskerville did not test particularly well at the combine, but his tape shows that he might be a better athlete than the testing suggests. The Chiefs have an inside track to find out more information about any defender from LSU with their defensive coordinator being Matt House. He served as linebacker coach with the Chiefs from 2019 through 2021.

