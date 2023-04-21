Chiefs had virtual pre-draft meeting with Charlotte WR Grant DuBose

The period during which teams can conduct top-30 visits has now come and gone, but that doesn’t mean teams won’t continue to meet with players. Virtual meetings with draft-eligible prospects can take place all the way up to the first day of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Chiefs recently had a Zoom visit with Charlotte WR Grant DuBose. This wideout started his NCAA career at D-II Miles College, but he eventually earned a tryout opportunity with the 49ers where he’d get a chance to play as a walk-on before earning a scholarship. Fast forward to now and he’s leaving for the NFL as Charlotte’s all-time leader in receiving yards (1,624), fourth all-time in receptions (126) and third all-time in touchdowns (15).

The 21-year-old DuBose is listed at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds and ran a 4.57s 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s someone who excels at creating separation in tight spaces with his physicality and route-running capability. He’s been his quarterback’s best friend in the red zone and I suspect with his size, the same will be true at the next level.

DuBose previously met with the Chiefs at the Senior Bowl, but he also mentioned to Melo that he had recent Zoom calls with Kansas City along with the Packers, Jets and Broncos. Maintaining contact with draft drawing near typically signifies a level of interest, be it in the late rounds of the draft or as a priority undrafted free agent following it.

More NFL Draft!

Here's what Chiefs GM Brett Veach said about Patrick Mahomes' throwing session with Zay Flowers 5 takeaways from Chiefs GM Brett Veach's pre-draft press conference Last 15 players selected at pick No. 122 in the NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire