Chiefs had eight games among top 50 most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts of 2022

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The NFL remains king in the United States television broadcasting world and the Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the most-watched teams.

With 2022 coming to an end, broadcast networks and Nielsen have released their year-end data. According to Sportico’s Anthony Crupi, 82 of the 100 most-watched programs on TV in 2022 were NFL games, including 19 of the top 20. The Chiefs ranked eight games in the top 50 most-watched TV broadcasts of 2022. Only the Dallas Cowboys (10) and Los Angeles Rams (9) had more games that ranked in the top 50.

Here’s the full list of Chiefs games in the top 50 and where they rank:

  • 3. Chiefs vs. Bengals – AFC Championship Game

  • 4. Chiefs vs. Bills – Divisional round

  • 14. Chiefs vs. Steelers – AFC wild-card round

  • 23. Chiefs vs. Bills – Week 6, 2022 regular season

  • 30. Chiefs vs. Bengals – Week 13, 2022 regular season

  • 32. Chiefs vs. Rams – Week 12, 2022 regular season

  • 39. Chiefs vs. 49ers – Week 7, 2022 regular season

  • 43. Chiefs vs. Bucs – Week 4, Sunday Night Football

It’s pretty remarkable that the NFL has such a stranglehold over TV broadcasts in the United States, but it’s even more impressive that the Chiefs and star QB Patrick Mahomes continue to capture the attention of the football-watching world. Rest assured that their upcoming playoff matchup in the divisional round (and any ensuing playoff game) will rank highly among TV broadcasts as 2023 gets underway.

List

3 former Chiefs players selected for College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Dolphins reach playoffs, but will likely have to face Bills without Tua Tagovailoa | Opinion

    The Dolphins won 11-6 against the Jets with third-string QB, ending a five-game losing streak. Now, they get to face Bills in playoffs.

  • Paris Johnson declares for NFL draft

    Tackle Paris Johnson is making the jump to the NFL. Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will give up his remaining eligibility at Ohio State in order to enter this year’s draft pool. Johnson said in his announcement that he arrived in Columbus hoping to graduate from the school and make an All-American team before [more]

  • The Chiefs’ strength of schedule should be a little easier in 2023 than this season

    Eight of the Chiefs’ 17 games in the 2023 season will be against teams that made the postseason.

  • Funny video compilation shows NFL pundit predictions of a Patrick Mahomes regression

    There was no shortage of doubters about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes before the season began.

  • Pope Benedict wanted a simple funeral. There’s no evidence he asked that Biden not attend

    The Vatican announced that Benedict wished for his funeral to be simple and confirmed it invited only two official delegations.

  • Even beyond Tua, more offensive injuries hampering Dolphins. Updates on Mostert, Shell

    With their starting quarterback’s status in serious doubt for Sunday’s playoff game, the Dolphins also are in serious danger of facing Buffalo without their leading running back, Raheem Mostert.

  • Here's where Mississippi State football finished in final AP Top 25 poll

    For the first time since the 2017 season, Mississippi State football is featured in the final AP Top 25 poll. Here's where the Bulldogs ranked.

  • FTX US's former boss Brett Harrison said he'll 'share in time' what he knows about the collapsed crypto exchange

    The tweet from Brett Harrison, former president of FTX US, comes as US fraud investigators dig deeper into what execs at the crypto group knew.

  • 5 Chiefs players earn PFF First-Team All-Pro selections

    Five #Chiefs players made PFF's list of First-Team All-Pro players for the 2022 NFL season.

  • Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh a 'top candidate' after interview with Denver Broncos

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Denver Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

  • The full NFL playoff schedule ... and who the Chiefs might play in the Divisional Round

    Here’s is a look at the newly released schedule for the NFL playoffs, including all the matchups as the Chiefs enjoy a bye for the first round.

  • Tennessee Titans opponents set for 2023 schedule, including at least 6 playoff teams

    The Tennessee Titans now know who they will play on the 2023 NFL schedule.

  • Cardinals’ 2023 opponents set in last-place schedule

    We know which teams the Cardinals will play next season with a last-place schedule locked up.

  • EU tells TikTok to respect data laws as CEO visits

    The European Union warned Chinese-owned online giant TikTok on Tuesday to respect EU law and ensure the safety of European users' data, as the video-sharing app's CEO met top officials in Brussels.TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has come under fierce Western scrutiny in recent months amid concerns over how much access Beijing has to user data.TiKTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew held talks for the first time with EU vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager and Vera Jourova, the bloc's home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson and justice commissioner Didier Reynders."I count on TikTok to fully execute its commitments to go the extra mile in respecting EU law and regaining trust of European regulators," Jourova, whose portfolio includes the protection of EU values, tweeted alongside a video of their meeting."There cannot be any doubt that data of users in Europe are safe and not exposed to illegal access from third-country authorities," she added.In November, TikTok admitted some staff in China can access the data of European users -- but Chew told Jourova the company was working on a "robust" system for processing Europeans' data in Europe, an EU spokesman said.ByteDance is already under investigation by the Irish privacy regulator, the DPC, over whether it violated the EU's data protection law, the GDPR, in the way it processed children's personal data and over transfers of data to China."I insisted on the importance for TikTok to ensure full compliance with GDPR and cooperate with the DPC," Reynders said.The EU has also stepped up its fight against disinformation with a strengthened code of practice and Jourova said TikTok would deliver a first report on the issue by the end of January. "Transparency will be a key element."- 'Get ready' -The EU has built a powerful legislative arsenal targeting technology companies, passing two major laws to ensure social media platforms follow the bloc's rules on digital issues.The Digital Services Act (DSA) forces social media platforms, online marketplaces and search engines to react more quickly to remove content deemed in breach of EU regulations.The other, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), prohibits anti-competitive behaviour by the so-called "gatekeepers" of the internet.Jourova warned TikTok and others must "swiftly get ready for compliance with the new EU digital rulebook", referring to the DSA and DMA.Last month, TikTok admitted ByteDance staff accessed data from the app to track journalists in a bid to identify the source of leaks to the media.The company strenuously denies Beijing has any control or access.But Washington has banned the app from federal government devices while some US lawmakers are trying to prohibit TikTok operating in the United States.Last year TikTok said it was working on a plan to allay Washington's concerns by holding US users' data in the United States.Chew will also hold a video call with Thierry Breton -- the EU's top official for enforcing digital regulation who is currently in Spain -- on January 19.raz/dc/gw

  • Chiefs players from 2020 NFL draft class now eligible for contract extensions

    The #Chiefs can now extend the contract of any player from their 2020 NFL draft class beginning on Monday, Jan. 9.

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

    The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win the game?

  • Chiefs Playoff Picture: Previewing the NFL’s wild-card round

    Our @WesleyRoesch previews the NFL's wild-card round of the playoffs with a look at probabilities for the #Chiefs' potential divisional-round opponents.

  • Every player selected 9th overall in the NFL draft since 2013

    Here are the last 10 players who were selected with the ninth overall pick of the NFL draft.

  • House Rescinds Funding For New IRS Agents, Which Could Delay Tax Refunds if Senate Agrees

    The U.S. House of Representatives -- under the leadership of the new speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy -- recently voted for a bill repealing planned funding to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, CNN reported....

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid proud of strides made by DE George Karlaftis in 2022 season

    #Chiefs HC Andy Reid was proud of the progress that rookie DE George Karlaftis has shown throughout the 2022 regular season.