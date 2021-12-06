Chiefs gunner Chris Lammons exits game vs. Broncos with an ankle injury

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without one of their most productive special teams players, budding star gunner Chris Lammons, after he sustained an ankle injury against Denver on Sunday. He was deemed questionable to return to the game, and it could potentially be a big blow to the team if this game comes down to one score.

Lammons has six tackles this season and has played in 78-percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps through their 12 games heading into this matchup. His presence as a gunner in punt coverage has been crucial to second-year punter Tommy Townsend’s success this season, and played a key role in Townsend’s selection as Special Teams Player of the Month in November.

CB Chris Lammons is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/ZTqS7pJlK9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2021

Some people, including veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu, have speculated that Lammons could land a role on this year’s AFC Pro Bowl roster, casting votes for the gunner on Twitter:

While his absence will surely be felt, Kansas City can still rely on training camp star receiver Marcus Kemp and a rotating cast of other players to fill the void he leaves. Coached by one of the NFL’s most respected special team’s coordinators in Dave Toub, the unit has all the tools they need to maintain the stellar status quo that has been a boon to the Chiefs’ ability to dig themselves out of the hole they dug themselves earlier in the season.

The outcome of this week’s matchup against Denver is still in question as of the writing of this article, but Kansas City seems primed to win, potentially in Lammons’ honor, against their most bitter divisional rival. If it comes down to a long punt return for a touchdown or to set up the Broncos for a scoring drive, their lack of their best gunner could easily be the culprit for an inexcusable loss.

