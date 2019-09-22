Chiefs grab lead after Matt Judon horse collar penalty

The Ravens pass rush has been effective early in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they drew a penalty that helped the Chiefs keep a drive alive long enough for a touchdown.

Linebacker Matthew Judon was penalized for a horse collar tackle on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had thrown the ball away under pressure on third down, so the penalty allowed the Chiefs to avoid kicking a field goal.

LeSean McCoy scored on a one-yard run a couple of plays later and Harrison Butker‘s extra point put the Chiefs up 7-6 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Judon, who had a sack to end the first Chiefs drive of the game, was the second Raven to pick up a personal foul on the drive. Pernell McPhee was flagged for roughing Mahomes on a 21-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce.