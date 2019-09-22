Chiefs grab lead after Matt Judon horse collar penalty

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Ravens pass rush has been effective early in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they drew a penalty that helped the Chiefs keep a drive alive long enough for a touchdown.

Linebacker Matthew Judon was penalized for a horse collar tackle on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had thrown the ball away under pressure on third down, so the penalty allowed the Chiefs to avoid kicking a field goal.

LeSean McCoy scored on a one-yard run a couple of plays later and Harrison Butker‘s extra point put the Chiefs up 7-6 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Judon, who had a sack to end the first Chiefs drive of the game, was the second Raven to pick up a personal foul on the drive. Pernell McPhee was flagged for roughing Mahomes on a 21-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce.

