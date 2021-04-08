Chiefs grab ascending linebacker prospect in Draft Wire’s latest first-round projections

Most people think the Kansas City Chiefs intend to take an offensive tackle with their first-round draft pick in 2021. It’s not a surprise that they’re thinking that way after the Chiefs released both of their starting tackles just a short time ago. But contrary to popular belief, this team isn’t pigeon-holed into selecting any one position in the first round.

Our friend Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire took a different approach for Kansas City in his latest first-round projections. He’s been sending North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz to the Chiefs in most of his recent mock drafts, namely because of the blatant needs at tackle. This time around he went with an ascending linebacker prospect, with whom the Chiefs’ linebackers coach is very familiar.

Easterling took Kentucky LB Jamin Davis at pick No. 31 and here’s what he had to say about the decision:

“Offensive tackle is the popular pick here, and with good reason. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs took this opportunity to bolster their defense, which could use a boost of athleticism and playmaking ability at the second level. Davis is an impressive athlete for his size, and would give the Chiefs defense a weapon they simply don’t have at the position. A deep tackle class should give Kansas City some solid options in the second round, as well.”

This pick definitely makes sense knowing that Chiefs linebacker coach Matt House recruited Davis at the University of Kentucky. He only got a chance to coach Davis in his redshirt freshman year back in 2018, when he was the defensive coordinator for the team as he’d leave to join the Chiefs the following season.

Over the past three seasons with Kentucky, Davis has appeared in 36 games, starting a total of 11. During that span, he was quite productive, recording 144 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, three passes defended, three quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. The tape certainly matches the production.

Davis has been a big riser during the pre-draft process. Just months ago he was considered a Day 3 pick and now he’s revered in draft circles. His pro day cemented him as one of the top athletes at the linebacker position in this draft class. Weighing in at 6-2 and 234 pounds, he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

Now, I’ve been pretty adamant about avoiding linebacker in the first round for a number of reasons. The most important of those reasons is that the Chiefs run with two linebackers on the field for the majority of their defensive alignments. With the departure of Damien Wilson, it signals that those two linebackers are going to be Anthony Hitchens and Willie Gay Jr. this year. Yes, you need depth and the Chiefs really don’t have any, but with as many needs as Kansas City has, do you really want them drafting for depth in the first round?

At the same time, if Davis is someone who can take dime linebacker snaps away from Ben Niemann in 2021, that’d be a big deal. If he can play on the weak side in the base alignment that’d also help the team. If they can develop Davis into a long-term option in the middle by 2022, there’s an argument to be made that this pick would be a very important one in both the interim and the future.

