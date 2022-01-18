How the Chiefs got to the Divisional Round: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more
The No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll, and the rest of the AFC better be on red alert.
After a 3-4 start, the Chiefs rallied to win eight straight games and nine of their last 10 during the regular season. Kansas City got off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Wild Card Weekend, but it didn’t take long for Patrick Mahomes to heat up en route to a five-touchdown performance that resulted in a dominant 42-21 victory.
But before we crown the Chiefs as AFC champions for the third year in a row, the Buffalo Bills are once again knocking on the door as they head to Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round – a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.
Wild Card round results
42-21 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers
2021 NFL Draft picks
Round 2: No. 58 – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Round 2: No. 63 – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
Round 4: No. 144 (compensatory) – Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
Round 5: No. 162 (from MIA through LV and NYJ) – Noah Gray, TE, Duke
Round 5: No. 181 (compensatory) – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
Round 6: No. 226 (from CAR through NYJ) – Trey Smith, G, Tennessee
Key personnel: Coaches and players
Head coach: Andy Reid
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill
Tight end: Travis Kelce
Safety: Tyrann Mathieu
Defensive end: Melvin Ingram
Regular season results
Overall record: 12-5
Key wins/biggest win of the season: 48-9 victory against Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14
Recent playoff history
Won sixth straight AFC West title this season… Lost Super Bowl LV to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 season
What are the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances this postseason?
It would be foolish to count out the Chiefs this postseason, despite some up-and-down performances this season against current playoff teams. And when Mahomes is slinging the ball downfield to the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs can fight their way back into any game against any team.
With all that said, the Buffalo had Kansas City’s number back in Week 5.
Record vs. playoff teams: 6-3
Wins:
42-30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4
13-7 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 9
41-14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10
19-9 vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 11
48-9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14
36-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16
Losses:
38-20 vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 5
27-3 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 7
34-31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17
Josh Allen had a field day against the Chiefs defense Week 5, completing 15-of-26 attempts for 315 yards and three touchdown passes with 59 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.
Kansas City’s defense, at the time, was statistically amongst the worst in football but have turned things around in a big way since their Week 7 loss to the Titans. However, Buffalo’s offense has never looked better than it did in their impressive 47-17 victory over the Patriots during Super Wild Card Weekend.
Against the Patriots, Allen completed 21-of-25 attempts for 308 yards, five touchdowns and 66 rushing yards on six attempts – an average of 11 yards per carry. As a team, the Bills rushed for 174 yards.
More impressively, Buffalo’s defense got the better of New England’s offense by forcing two interceptions from Mac Jones and limiting the Patriots’ rushing attack to 89 total yards.
The Chiefs offense has more to offer in terms of big-play ability than the Patriots offense does, but the Chiefs can’t afford to have another slow start against the Bills, who can go toe-to-toe with any offense remaining in the playoffs.
