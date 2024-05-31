The Chiefs Are Going to the White House Today — Here's What Travis Kelce Hilariously Did on His Last Visit

The Chiefs tight end returns to the White House with his teammates after causing a viral moment during the team's 2023 visit

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Travis Kelce at the White House in 2023

Will tight end Travis Kelce attempt a takeover of the presidential podium during this year's Kansas City Chiefs' White House visit? Only time will tell



Kelce and the rest of his Chiefs teammates will be making a trip to the White House for a second year in a row on May 31 after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in February.



The team last visited the White House nearly a year ago, on June 5, 2023. During that trip, Kelce, 34, went viral after he tried to speak at the presidential podium.

The Chiefs had defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, prompting President Joe Biden to make plenty of jokes about First Lady Jill Biden’s “rabid” support for the Pennsylvania team, despite Kansas City's win. Kelce and his fellow teammate and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were selected to present the president with his own Chiefs jersey.

Chiefs leaders Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in charge of giving a custom jersey to the leader of the United States Monday during the team's White House visit.

After Kelce and Mahomes, 28, presented the jersey to Biden, Kelce went straight to the presidential podium to speak a few words. Kelce was only able to say "So I’ve been waiting for this. . . ." into the microphone before he was hilariously pushed away by Mahomes.



“Sorry, sorry,” Mahomes apologized on behalf of Kelce, while the rest of the team — and the president — laughed off the moment.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Patrick Mahomes, President Biden, and Travis Kelce at the White House on June 5, 2023

In a podcast episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce posted on last June, Kelce spoke about the viral moment and shared that he wanted to say “to my fellow Americans” at the podium.



“I’ve always admired, obviously, the president at the podium is iconic, right?” he said in the episode. “I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.' Pat knew right away I was in over my head. ... Shout-out to Pat for keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium, man, in front of the whole world."

Kelce's brother and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, who he co-hosts New Heights with, chimed in at the time and said “If you would have started off with My Fellow Americans, that would have been such a showstopper. I don’t think they would have kicked you off.”



Of course, soon after the fun moment, Kelce connected with pop superstar Taylor Swift, kicking off their continent-charting romance. Swift was in the crowd as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl this year, and spent the night celebrating with him in Las Vegas.

Swift just wrapped up two performances of her Eras Tour in Madrid, Spain, and is next set to play shows in Lyon, France, this weekend.

