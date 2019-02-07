Chiefs GM: No more pick-up basketball for Patrick Mahomes

There was a fun video that made the rounds this week of Patrick Mahomes showing off his basketball skills.

He dribbled around, got into the lane and finished with a nice spin move and layup. It was another “Is there anything Mahomes can’t do?” moment. He has some game, which you’d expect for someone who just dominated the NFL this past season.

And, if you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan, it was a moment of panic.

Don’t fret, Mahomes isn’t showing up to the local gym and hooping anymore. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told Kansas City radio station WHB that he saw the video and it won’t be happening again.

Chiefs put an end to Mahomes’ basketball playing

Veach was asked about Mahomes’ viral basketball video by WHB, and he said he reached out to Mahomes’ agent about it.

“The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “We were able to nip that in the bud.”

It’s a bummer for the guys down at the gym, hoping to catch a pick-up game with the NFL’s MVP. But it’s smart for Mahomes. He is positioned to be the biggest face in the NFL over the next decade. His second contract is probably going to be the biggest in NFL history. And all of that could change with a torn ACL trying to cross over some random guy playing basketball.

Mahomes will just have to stick to golf instead.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won’t be playing any more basketball. (AP)

