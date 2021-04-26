Chiefs GM Brett Veach’s statement on Orlando Brown Jr. trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced their trade with the Baltimore Ravens to acquire left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on Monday.

Brown Jr. was welcomed to the team on Monday morning, officially passing his entry physical. That means that the trade with the Ravens has been ratified and the team can begin talking about their newest player. In the team’s official press release, general manager Brett Veach made a statement on both the trade and the player.

“I’m excited we were able to come to an agreement with the Ravens to acquire Orlando Brown, one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League.” Veach said, via a press release. “He’s certainly a special kid. This guy is a Pro Bowl player with tremendous size, quickness and power. Not only is he physically talented, but he’s incredibly bright and will fit in well in our offensive line room. We’re thrilled to get him in a Chiefs uniform.”

Brown, 24, is a former third-round pick (83rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the way of the University of Oklahoma, where he was twice named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He started 42-of-47 regular-season games in his three seasons with the Ravens since 2018. He also appeared in four postseason games during that span. In each of the past two seasons, Brown has earned selections to the Pro Bowl, once as a right tackle and once as a left tackle.

