Chiefs GM Brett Veach provides update on WRs Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason is humming along as the team prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft next week. The most-discussed position of need for the defending Super Bowl champions is wide receiver, as the squad hopes to improve their production at the position after a noticeable drop-off in 2023.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the media on Friday via Zoom to give his thoughts on the current state of Kansas City’s roster, specifically touching on expectations for Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore next season.

“We’re obviously hoping both continue to improve progress and can be consistent playmakers for us,” Veach explained. “Kadarius has obviously had a long history of injury issues, but he is probably our most talented wideout. Now again, it doesn’t do anyone any good unless unless you stay healthy. But I mean, the kid has always worked hard here for us. I know; he’s been down there with Pat (Patrick Mahomes). I think it’s just a matter of him staying healthy. I think if he can do that, he can really do a lot of great things in this offense.

“That’s one of the things there’s a lot of speculation about KT, but I don’t think we ever stopped believing in him. I think people around the building like him, and it’s, it’s the injury bug, and hopefully, he gets some luck on his side, and he can stay healthy and be the player that he was in Florida and the player that we’ve seen in spurts here. So, just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy.”

Moore also dealt with injury issues last season, being placed on injured reserve in December and unable to get his timing back effectively for the postseason run.

“Skyy (Moore) has always been a mentally tough kid,” Veach said. “He had that knee injury last year, too. So, to some degree, it is just these guys being on the field and staying healthy, and then making plays when their number is called.

“The great thing about both these guys are the two guys we really like as people, and they’re smart guys, and they work hard. And now it’s just a matter of them putting themselves in position to earn consistent playing time and then make plays when their number is called.”

Toney and Moore will prioritize health, as the young receivers are still a big part of the team’s future, especially with the ongoing police investigation of Rashee Rice.

