Chiefs GM Brett Veach explains his roster-building ‘blueprint’ for 2021 NFL offseason

Charles Goldman
·4 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL are in for a unique offseason in 2021.

In the coming days, many expect that there will be a mass exodus of players released from their current teams due to a lowered salary cap number for the upcoming season. The Chiefs are one of the several teams who are currently projected to be over the cap for 2021, but they have ways to get under the cap without releasing any players. After the team gets the salary cap situated, free agency will come into focus, but it could look different than in years past according to Veach.

“Free agency, again will be a unique animal for us,” Veach told reporters on Monday. “So, we’ll on one end, we’ll work our conversions to stay under the cap and what we have left and what we can do. We will be largely dependent on what becomes available to us and do we think this will be the right course of action and are there other moves that we would have to make to make this work, so that will be one thing. On the draft, I think it kind of works hand in hand so based upon how free agency works out and if you’re able to address it, then the draft will work hand in hand. You’re able to potentially address one area then that gives you more flexibility to add in another area. If you can’t do anything in the draft or free agency, then you’ll certainly have a lot of holes to fill in the draft.”

Veach seems to indicate that the team plans to convert roster bonus into signing bonus for a number of players in order to get the team under the cap. The money that they have leftover from those conversions will be what the team has to work with for free agency. That might not leave much in the way for a big free-agent signing. Instead, the Chiefs are going to have to be very measured in the types of signings that they make.

One thing to consider about the players that Kansas City could pursue in free agency is the strengths and value of position groups in the 2021 NFL draft. Veach named three viable position groups where he feels the most value can be had. Perhaps the Chiefs will pursue players at other positions a bit more aggressively in free agency, knowing that they might not have an opportunity to draft a blue-chip player at those positions.

There are certain positions that Veach knows he wants to address this offseason, not only adding talent at the top end but competitive depth at the bottom of the roster.

“Again, from a 1,000-foot view when you look at our roster composition, I think that we certainly want to build back our offensive line,” Veach said. “And then on the defensive side, collect our secondary and I think depth at the linebacker position and the defensive line will be something that we try to address through free agency and/or the draft.

“So if you’re asking me, this can go in many different directions. But just in general, looking forward is the blueprint for the offseason, we’re certainly going to look on the offensive line and defensive line and the linebacker position to get better. But that’s not to say you can’t get better at every position. Getting Travis (Kelce) a back up tight end, getting depth at wideout, identifying more young corners like we have been able to do and certainly look to continue to do in the draft and something that will also be on our radar and you may find value that you didn’t expect. You may be thinking one thing and then all of sudden another position that you didn’t anticipate having access to becomes available and you have to have different gameplans in place.”

Every move the Chiefs make in free agency will be a catalyst for another move further down the line, whether that’s a cut, free-agent signing, trade or draft pick. The ultimate goal is to continue to put out a Super Bowl-caliber roster, but it won’t be like last year where they just sought to keep the band together. They’re going to address some of those obvious positions of need, like the offensive line, defensive line and so on. But this year, success is also going to be all about flexibility. The team’s ability to find that hidden value in free agency, the draft and even undrafted free agency and reinforce other positions will make the team better long term.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach explains three of the biggest pre-draft challenges in 2021

  • Chiefs GM Brett Veach on positions with most depth in 2021 NFL draft

    There are four position groups where Brett Veach sees a lot of depth and value in the 2021 NFL draft.

