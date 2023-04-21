Chiefs GM Brett Veach comments on Patrick Mahomes’ contract amidst rising QB market

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ contract is looking more and more like a steal with each passing day. However, the organization knows that there will soon come a day when they’ll need to sweeten the deal.

Speaking to media members in his pre-draft press conference, Chiefs GM Brett Veach answered all sorts of questions about the 2023 NFL draft and even free agency. He was also asked about the latest contracts for franchise quarterbacks around the league and whether the team would consider a reworked deal for Patrick Mahomes in the future.

“We have a special relationship with him and his agent,” Veach said. “We’re in constant communication, as you mentioned. It’s one of those things, and I think Coach (Reid) hinted on this in his last press conference, as soon as one guy gets done it’s kind of the blueprint and the model and two years later, it’s jumped and exceeded. But I think that this organization and the relationship that with have with Pat, we’ll always be working to make sure that we’re doing right by everybody. There will be a couple more contracts that still have to be done (Bengals QB Joe) Burrow and (Chargers QB Justin) Herbert and once they do, I think we’ll kind of look at everything and assess where you are and what you can do and take it from there.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts recently received a five-year, $255 million contract extension. That pushed Mahomes down to sixth in the NFL in average-per-year value at $45 million. After Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Chargers QB Justin Herbert sign new deals, it’s highly likely that Mahomes is barely coming in at the top 10 in average-per-year value.

Never mind the fact that he’s the only one of those top-paid QBs with two Super Bowl wins. It makes plenty of sense that the Chiefs would want to rework his deal to keep it competitive with the top quarterback contracts in the NFL.

That prospect may concern some fans, but when Mahomes signed his 10-year extension back in 2020, he was keen on structuring his deal in a way that helps the team. It’s a safe bet that he’ll continue to work within a framework that gives Kansas City a lot of flexibility for the future.

