Chiefs GM Brett Veach breaks down free agent acquisitions ahead of draft

The 2021 NFL draft is just around the corner and free agency seems like a distant memory. During his pre-draft press conference, ahead of the Orlando Brown Jr. trade, Brett Veach took reporters back through the Chiefs’ free agency acquisitions for the first time. He broke down the different players that the team added, what positions and roles he envisions for them, and why they were a fit for Kansas City. Veach also explained some of his other decisions, like why the Chiefs hadn’t gone out and signed a free agent left tackle.

Here’s a quick recap of what was said by the Chiefs’ general manager ahead of the draft:

On Joe Thuney

“Well, starting off with Joe (Thuney), he was certainly a priority for us. And look, when we hit the free agency period, we certainly had a couple different plans and I think right off the bat we wanted to address the offensive line, so Thuney and Trent Williams were two names that made sense for us and we were able to knock out Joe right off the bat. And speaking about Joe, he’s one of the better interior offensive linemen in the National Football League. I think his ability to play either guard position and center position at a Pro Bowl level is something that was really enticing for us. The quality of person he is, his work ethic, his durability—I mean, any box that you have for an offensive lineman, you talk about intelligence, flexibility, production, he checks all those boxes off, so he was kind of a no-brainer for us. So, certainly excited to add him and know that we have depth at any of those three positions and know that we’re going to get a quality, Pro Bowl-caliber player at those positions."

It's unsurprising to hear this type of praise for a player that just earned a five-year contract worth $80 million. He does check all the boxes that you'd want from an offensive lineman, especially in this offense. I think what's most interesting here is that Veach seems to emphasize Thuney's positional flexibility. That he can play both center and guard. It sounds like they're undecided on where he's going to start for Kansas City and that might not be determined until after the draft. There's also the Trent Williams name drop, which didn't stop here.

On why the Chiefs didn't sign a free agent tackle after the Trent Williams deal fell through

"Certainly, as it was kind of thrown out there, Trent (Williams) was a guy that we thought would’ve really helped us on that left side, and we weren’t able to get that done. But right after that, it was our responsibility to be disciplined, and after Trent we felt like we would rather go into this draft process. And some of the alternatives out there just didn’t make sense for us, whether it be a paid production combination or what we thought we could get in the draft. We just didn’t want to sign someone just to sign someone. We have some players there on our roster currently that have some ability. That in combination with the draft coming up, it was just important for us to stay disciplined so that if other things become available, we’d be able to execute those, and you saw that with Jarran Reed. I think if you go out there and start signing players just to sign players, then when a talent like Jarran Reed becomes available, then you don’t have the ability to sign someone like him."

Chiefs fans are well aware of the team's reported interest in Trent Williams and that he almost signed with Kansas City before re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Veach seems to feel that had he gone out and just signed another player at the position after the Williams deal fell through, it would have taken the Chiefs out of the running to sign a player like Jarran Reed. Furthermore, had the Orlando Brown Jr. trade been ratified before Veach talked to reporters, he'd probably evoke the same type of thing. The team wouldn't have the ability to make either move if they had paid another left tackle in free agency. Continuing on to the rest of the free-agent signings, Veach seems very excited about Jarran Reed.

On Jarran Reed

"So, with Jarran (Reed), he was a guy that I think when he was coming out a couple years ago, we had him rated as the best run defender in his draft class. The cool thing about Jarran is over the last two or three years he’s really developed into a quality pass rusher too. So, now when we have Jarran inside and Chris (Jones) inside on third downs, it’s going to be extremely advantageous for us. Now we can have some flexibility with Chris and kick him out to defensive end. Certainly, Derrick Nnadi in there can help on those base downs. So, we just thought that value was so good and Jarran was such a good player. And again, it goes back to being disciplined that once Trent didn’t work, we had the ability to do something like that, so we’re excited about adding Jarran to our roster."

Veach sees Reed as the solution next to Chris Jones on passing downs, helping to provide some pass rush on the interior. But Reed also is someone who has some rotational value as a run-defender, the Chiefs' top-graded run defender from the 2016 NFL draft.

On Austin Blythe

"Then, Austin Blythe was a guy that started a lot of games for L.A., and we want to continue to always put an emphasis on depth on our roster. Now you have the ability to, depending on what you do in the draft or where we go forward at the tackle position is, certainly Thuney can play left or right guard—having Austin allows him to do that. If we wanted, Thuney can play center depending on how the draft goes. With our interior play we have LDT (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif), we have (Andrew) Wylie, (Nick) Allegretti, Kyle Long, so we have a lot of depth now we feel inside, and we’ll continue to add depth on the outsides. But Austin’s a guy that has shown he can line up and play and start at a high level. And again, having that depth with Thuney at center, now we have some position flex there."

Again, Veach seems to emphasize the draft as something that gives the team some flexibility with the offensive line. Blythe could end up being depth if the team grabs a center early on or he could end being a starter which would allow Joe Thuney to play at one of the guard spots. It seems like they're throwing as many darts as they can at the offensive line, so that they ensure they have the starters and depth players to keep Patrick Mahomes upright for an entire 20-game regular season and postseason.

On Michael Burton

"And we were able to add Michael Burton as a fullback. Certainly, with Sherm (Anthony Sherman) retiring, having a guy to come in here and set up and play fullback and help out on teams is something we’ll always be looking for in regards to just filling out our roster—a quality player there. So, we’re excited about what we did in free agency. We know we’re not done yet and we have a lot of work to do, but it’s a good start for transitioning into this draft and adding more talent.”

Andy Reid loves his fullbacks. When longtime veteran Anthony Sherman retired a lot of people wondered if the team would add another. Brett Veach went out and grabbed Burton to kind of fill out the free-agent class and fill that hole. This group of free agents seems like the first step toward an exciting future for this team. Veach acknowledged he still had a lot of work to do and less than two hours after speaking to the media ratified the trade to bring Orlando Brown Jr. to the team. That was still the first step, though. The draft will also help pad holes on the roster and provide a foundation for future success.

