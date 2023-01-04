Here’s what Chiefs DE George Karlaftis said about Chris Jones after Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis has some strong opinions about one of his teammates on the defensive line.

Chris Jones is in the midst of his seventh NFL season and one of his best seasons yet. His 13 sacks lead the team and are the fifth-most among all NFL defenders this season. His latest sack was one of the game-icing plays in Week 17, forcing a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to reporters following the game, Karlaftis was asked about Jones and that play. He couldn’t muster up the words to describe the play, but he had plenty to say about Jones.

“I mean,” Karlaftis said as he shook his head in disbelief. “He’s insane. He’s the best interior (D-Lineman) in the NFL and I don’t think it’s close. He’s a beast. He’s awesome to play next to. A great teammate. He’s super — he’s very unselfish. You see a guy of his caliber — (he’s) very unselfish, a team player, a great guy to be around (with) great energy. He’s the heart and soul of our defense.”

Jones has provided Karlaftis with plenty of advice and instruments that will lead to his own successes in the NFL. He continues to be one of the leaders of the D-Line room that has helped Karlaftis and others flourish late in the season.

“My veterans — Chris (Jones), Frank (Clark) and Carlos (Dunlap) — said the same thing to me,” Karlaftis explained. “‘No more of those rookie mistakes. You’ve played enough games.’ We’ve basically played a whole season now and we’re getting ready for the playoffs now and that’s what it’s all about. They’ve got to trust me, just like I trust them every play.”

As for Karlaftis’ comments about Jones being the league’s best interior D-Lineman, he has a very strong case to be considered the best this year. His top competition annually — Aaron Donald — is in the midst of a down year with the Los Angeles Rams. The only player producing at a level close to Jones is Quinnen Williams with the New York Jets.

To be the heart and soul of the defense as Karlaftis says Jones is, that’s something entirely different that can’t be measured in on-field production.

