Chiefs DE George Karlaftis named to PFWA’s All-Rookie Team

The Kansas City Chiefs did a tremendous job in the 2022 NFL draft, finding contributors on both sides of the ball, both early and late in the draft. They’re now being recognized for one of their two first-round draft picks.

Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis is one of two defensive ends selected for the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Karlaftis joined former No. 2 overall pick by the Lions, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, as the two defensive ends selected for this year’s All-Rookie Team. Karlaftis, of course, was drafted by Kansas City at No. 30 overall.

This comes after Karlaftis managed a hot finish to the 2022 NFL season, recording six sacks in the last seven games of the year. According to PFF, Karlaftis finished the year with the second-most pressures (48) among all rookie edge rushers behind only Hutchinson. Karlaftis also led all rookie defensive linemen in passes batted at the line of scrimmage (7). He ranked fifth among all rookie defensive linemen in defensive stops (21).

Last season, Chiefs C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, and LB Nick Bolton were all selected for the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Kansas City has a long-standing history of players being selected by the PFWA for the All-Rookie Team. The last year that at least one rookie wasn’t selected for the team was the 2013 NFL season — Andy Reid’s first year with the Chiefs.

