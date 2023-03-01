Chiefs DE George Karlaftis met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis made NFL history in the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, becoming the first Greek-born NFL player to ever win a Super Bowl. Now, Karlafts has been recognized by his home country, meeting with the man who currently leads Greece.

On Tuesday, Karlaftis met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at The Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece. The Chiefs’ rookie defensive end presented Mitsotakis with a signed jersey featuring a Super Bowl LVII inscription.

“With the NFL’s ‘Greek Freak’ George Karlaftis,” Mitsotakis wrote in a post on Instagram. “I would never have imagined that we would have a Greek champion in American football.”

Karlaftis shared the post on his Instagram story with one additional word: “Honored.”

He also responded to the Instagram post from Mitsotakis, saying, “It is a great honor to come here on behalf of my family, the Chiefs, and all of American football.”

It appears to be quite a special moment for Karlaftis, who now represents the Chiefs Kingdom both at home and on the international stage.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire