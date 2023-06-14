Chiefs DE George Karlaftis gives first impression of Felix Anudike-Uzomah

It wasn’t long ago that George Karlaftis was going through his first offseason as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, at mandatory minicamp, Karlaftis is getting an opportunity to see another first-round edge rusher go through the process of adjusting to the NFL. Karlaftis will get a chance to help guide the No. 31 overall pick, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, during his first offseason with the team.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Karlaftis provided a strong first impression of the rookie.

“He’s been great,” Karlaftis said. “He has been a little bit banged up. He is a student of the game. (He) hasn’t been on the field a lot because of whatever, but he has been able to soak everything up. Mentally, he’s pretty good. I think he is going to have a bright future here.”

Anudike-Uzomah has dealt with thumb and hamstring injuries since entering the league in April. He missed rookie minicamp and was only recently able to get back on the field during the final week of OTAs.

While Karlaftis hasn’t been able to see much from the rookie on the field, he was quite complimentary of his ability to pick things up off the field. Whether it’s the playbook or just taking tips from the veterans, it sure sounds like Anudike-Uzomah is well on his way to a productive rookie campaign in Kansas City.

