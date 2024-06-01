Chiefs gave Joe Biden a helmet during their White House visit

The Kansas City Chief officially had their second-consecutive White House visit as Super Bowl champions on Friday, May 31st.

After a speech from President Joe Biden congratulating the team for their Super Bowl LVIII victory, there was an emphasis to remember the many affected by the parade shooting in Kansas City.

The president called upon Travis Kelce to have an opportunity to finally address the nation after the All-Pro tight end was interrupted by Patrick Mahomes during last year’s ceremony.

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all again,” Kelce started. “I’m not going to lie, President Biden. They told me if I came up here, I was going to get tased, so I’m going back to my spot.”

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks during the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs visit. https://t.co/YyrMZ5lUEs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2024

Team owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid would present President Biden with a Chiefs helmet instead of a jersey, which they had already given him last year. At the end of the ceremony, with encouragement from Kansas City’s players at the podium, President Biden took time to try on the helmet, officially making him a team member.

The ceremony seemed to be fun for the Chiefs, who continue to raise the bar on their Super Bowl celebrations. A three-peat has been the talk of the offseason and would present Kansas City’s players another reason to visit the White House in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire