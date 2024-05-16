Chiefs G Trey Smith to participate in wing-eating contest at Kelce Jam festival

The many activities and performances at this Saturday’s Kelce Jam music festival are curated by Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, and it’s expected to be bigger than last year for the Kansas City community.

Co-creator Medium Rare mentioned during their interview with Chiefs Wire that there would be some involvement from Kelce’s teammates, and another reveal is it will be a starter on the offensive line.

Wingstop is hosting a must-see wing-eating contest with Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith and is offering an array of surprises, including the chance to mingle with the event curator himself.

As the official wing partner of the Kelce Jam, Wingstop will provide free samples of their hickory smoked barbecue wings to attendees.

Craving a flavor explosion? 🔥 Look no further than @Wingstop’s Hickory Smoked BBQ wings at #KelceJam! Swing by for free samples and experience the iconic flavor, and famous house made ranch. pic.twitter.com/ZQIWy8Wygd — Kelce Jam (@KelceJam) May 10, 2024

Smith will participate in Saturday’s contest, which is just one of the many projects he has lined up for the 2024 offseason. The former Volunteer recently announced that he will visit his hometown of Jackson, Tennessee, to hold a football camp, and the event quickly sold out.

The town will also have a Super Bowl LVIII celebration for Smith on Friday, June 21.

What’s up y’all! To all my Friends, Family, and Supporters, mark your calendars for a hometown celebration! Join me at USJ on June 21st! I’m looking forward to seeing y’all there! #731 #JacksonTN pic.twitter.com/rPJrIzlA9Z — Trey Smith (@treysmith) May 14, 2024

Smith will enter his fourth season with the Chiefs in 2024 and has already become an impactful, respected member of the offensive line. He has started all 50 games he’s been available to play.

