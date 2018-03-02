Chiefs G.M. suspects Albert Wilson heading to Bears

Soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Albert Wilson said recently he wasn’t sure if the Chiefs want him back.

But Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach seems to have a hunch about his next destination.

Via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Veach was asked whether he expected to keep Wilson, and connected the dots to new Bears coach and former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy.

“Well, Matt’s in Chicago, so he knows all about him,” Veach said. “When teams watch Albert, they’ll understand how valuable he is. We certainly feel the same way. We’d be super excited to get him back, but we know we have to go through the process here.”

Wilson caught 42 passes for 554 yards last year, including a 10-catch, 147-yard game in Week 17 (when Patrick Mahomes started at quarterback).

The Bears obviously need help at receiver, and have been mentioned as a possible trade destination for Jarvis Landry.