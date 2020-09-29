Chiefs G Andrew Wylie a late scratch for showdown with Ravens with suspected appendicitis

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Andew Wylie was a late scratch prior to Monday’s showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
Wylie showed up on the inactive list Monday evening, and the team later announced per ESPN that he was taken to a Baltimore hospital with suspected appendicitis.
Wylie, a third-year pro, has started 23 game for the Chiefs since 2018. The Chiefs started veteran guard Mike Remmers in his absence.
Remmers, 31, was a full-time starter for the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers over the previous five seasons.
