The Chiefs played last week’s game without a turnover — the first time they hadn’t committed a giveaway since beating the Browns in Week One.

It’s time to reset the counter back to zero.

Punter A.J. Cole forced a fumble on Mike Hughes as he registered a solid return, and the Raiders recovered the loose ball for an extra possession. Hughes was initially ruled down by contact, but the ruling was apparently changed by the video official.

Las Vegas took advantage of the extra possession by scoring a touchdown to tie the game. Receiver Bryan Edwards caught a 27-yard pass and drew a defensive pass interference penalty to give the Raiders first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.

A play later, quarterback Derek Carr connected with receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 6-yard touchdown. It was Renfrow’s fourth touchdown of the season.

But the Raiders will be without their fullback Alec Ingold for what could be a major injury. Ingold was carted off the sideline and has been ruled out with a knee injury. His knee twisted as he fell to the ground during the fumbled punt return.

Chiefs fumble punt, Raiders score with Derek Carr touchdown to Hunter Renfrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk