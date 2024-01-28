Chiefs free agents for Cardinals fans to know in AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game to determine who moves on to play in the Super Bowl.

The Arizona Cardinals are not playing in the playoffs but some potential future Cardinals could be.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a few players scheduled to hit free agency in March. These players could be targets for the Cardinals.

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill

The Cardinals could use another solid linebacker alongside Kyzir White. Tranquill played in 16 games for the Chiefs in his first season with the team following four with the Chargers. He had 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 2022 for the Chargers, where White also played before going to Philadelphia and then Arizona, he had 146 tackles, five sacks and an interception.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Jones only happens to be arguably the best interior defender in the league.

He had 10.5 sacks this season and 35 over the last three seasons.

Wishful thinking, but he would be a huge addition.

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed has 10 career interceptions in four seasons. He has played very well this season and can both cover and tackle.

While the Cardinals have some young talent at cornerback, Sneed would be a huge addition.

Chiefs EDGE Michael Danna

Danna would be an outside linebacker for the Cardinals to boost their pass rush. He had 6.5 sacks, starting 16 games this season.

DT Derrick Nadi

Nnadi has started 86 games since entering the league with the Chiefs. He has not missed a game in three seasons. The Cardinals’ future at nose tackle is uncertain. He would be an upgrade.

