Chiefs’ free agent RB Darrel Williams to sign with Cardinals

One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ top offensive players in 2021 has found a new team.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Darrel Williams is set to sign with the Arizona Cardinals. Kansas City had an interest in bringing the 27-year-old back, but Williams opted to test the market after the two sides were unable to agree to terms. Williams took a visit with the Cardinals earlier this offseason, but he hadn’t seen much traction in the market until now. A return to Kansas City was unlikely after the team added Ronald Jones in free agency.

Schultz claims that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes played a role in Williams landing his new gig with Arizona. He was asked about Williams and vouched for him as someone that he “liked/trusted.” One can presume the line of questioning came from Mahomes’ former college coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who is the head coach of the Cardinals.

Breaking: FA RB Darrel Williams is signing with the #AZCardinals, per source. I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted. DW had a great season w/over 1,000 scrimmage yards, 8 TDs/zero fumbles (191 touches). — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2022

A former undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018, Williams had a breakout campaign in K.C. last season. He was one of three Chiefs players who exceeded 1,000 scrimmage yards last season. He also scored eight touchdowns on the year — a career-high. Williams played on a one-year contract worth $2.13 million in 2021. I’d expect him to earn similar money on this new contract in Arizona in 2022.

The Cardinals also re-signed James Conner this offseason, but they lost Chase Edmonds, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Williams could certainly work as a complement to Conner, with a primary role in the passing game as both a receiver and pass-blocker.

Story continues

Should Williams stick in Arizona this offseason, he’ll face Kansas City in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

List