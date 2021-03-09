Chiefs free agent outlook: DE Taco Charlton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the aftermath of Super LV, the Kansas City Chiefs will be tasked with building a roster to get them back to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year. Brett Veach will have a decision to make on a number of unrestricted free agents this offseason, many of whom contributed to the success of this franchise lately. One of those players is defensive end Taco Charlton.

A former first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Charlton’s career didn’t exactly get off to the best start. His production didn’t ever mount up to that of a first-round pick. After just two seasons in Dallas, he was released in what he described as a mutual decision. He was claimed by the Dolphins on the waiver wire, but it was only a brief stop. Charlton spent 10 games with Miami before he found himself as a free agent for the first time in his career, as he wasn’t claimed on waivers.

Part of Charlton’s decision to join Kansas City in 2020 was to be reunited with his former Michigan Wolverines teammate Frank Clark. Clark was a mentor to Charlton when he was younger. He helped sell Veach on Charlton and recruit him to the Chiefs. Charlton also saw it as an opportunity to prove himself on a talented and internally competitive team.

Without playing in a single preseason game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coaching staff had a hard time evaluating Charlton. He saw his Chiefs debut in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers and made key plays in the game. He ultimately carved out a role, playing primarily as the dime-package rusher for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. A fractured ankle ended Charlton’s 2020 season with the Chiefs prematurely. He’d finish the year with 8 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, 12 total pressures and a forced fumble in seven games played.

With an active free agent market expected at the defensive end position, the Chiefs could choose to keep Charlton, perhaps on another one-year deal. He has demonstrable success playing in the scheme, though with limited opportunities. We know he can be a dime-package rusher in Kansas City and that can be valuable. At the same time, with only 90 defensive snaps all season, is it truly worth bringing him back? You can find those snaps elsewhere, through the draft, development of another player or even another free agent acquisition. These are just some of the things that the Chiefs will need to weigh in their decision.

List

Should Chiefs tender their 3 exclusive rights free agents?

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs free agent outlook: DB Daniel Sorensen

    Replacing Sorensen would be a tough task for Kansas City, so keeping him might be the better option.

  • The Lions will not use the franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

    Numerous reports indicate the Detroit Lions will not use the franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

  • Lions won’t tag Kenny Golladay

    Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may be hitting the open market next week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions will not use their franchise tag on Golladay. Unless they reach agreement with him on a contract by next Monday, Golladay will be able to start talking to other teams about moving on from [more]

  • Should Chiefs tender their 3 exclusive rights free agents?

    The Kansas City Chiefs have decisions to make on three players set to become exclusive rights free agents.

  • Report: Patriots not expected to franchise tag OG Joe Thuney

    The Patriots placed the franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney in 2020, but they will not be doing the same in 2021, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thuney will not receive the tag, and is likely to enter free agency. He will be one of the top offensive linemen on the market, and will likely be the most sought-after guard. The news on Thuney comes on the same day that the Patriots agreed to terms on a trade for tackle Trent Brown

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 03/07/2021

  • Let the top-10 quarterback misdirections begin

    Success in football is premised on successfully lying. As the draft approaches, the lying often reaches a fever pitch. There are plenty of reasons for lying in the top 10 this year. If, as expected, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson become the top two picks, the next guy on the consensus list of top [more]

  • China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

    China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. Speaking at his annual news conference, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, struck a tough line even as he outlined where the world's two biggest economies could work together.

  • Report: Chargers not using franchise tag on TE Hunter Henry

    The 26-year old tight end will be hitting the free agency market.

  • Giants hire former Lions VP Kyle O'Brien as senior personnel executive

    The Giants announced two new hires on Monday, Kyle O'Brien as a senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson as asst. strength and conditioning coach.

  • The WHO said it still hasn't written off the 'extremely unlikely' theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab

    The World Health Organization has said that all hypotheses for the origin of the virus "remain open."

  • What is the next move for the Steelers heading into free agency?

    The Steelers still need to work to get the salary cap down.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Top-300 overall

    Already amped for your fantasy baseball drafts in 2021? Our rankings can help you build a winning team!

  • Dak Prescott’s contract makes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ deal look like a bargain

    Prescott became the latest quarterback to sign a new contract agreeing to a four-year deal with the Cowboys on Monday night.

  • Boeing delivers 22 jets in February, net order turn positive for first time in 14 months

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 22 aircraft in February, up from 17 a year earlier, and that its net orders had turned positive for the first time in 14 months as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts boosted the confidence of its airline customers. The access to vaccines is expected to help a recovery in air travel, benefiting planemakers especially Boeing, which is relying on deliveries of the 737 MAX for a financial turnaround after the jet's grounding due to two fatal crashes. Boeing said it booked 82 new orders in February, taking its gross total for the year so far to 86 planes.

  • Zach Ertz reportedly being recruited by top NFL QBs

    Some of the NFL's best quarterbacks are reportedly recruiting Zach Ertz. By Dave Zangaro

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • NASCAR officials to review Kyle Busch spin in Camping World Trucks race at Las Vegas

    A NASCAR competition official said Tuesday that the sanctioning body would review a spin by Kyle Busch during last Friday’s Camping World Truck Series event, hinting that a more stringent stance on incidents that prompt caution periods may be coming. A flat tire forced Busch’s No. 51 Toyota to slow during Friday’s Bucked Up 200 […]

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)