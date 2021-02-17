Chiefs free agent outlook: CB Bashaud Breeland

In the aftermath of Super LV, the Kansa City Chiefs will be tasked with building a roster to get them back to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year. Brett Veach will have a decision to make on a number of unrestricted free agents this season, many of whom contributed to the success of this franchise over the past two seasons. One of those players is starting right cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland has played on one-year deals in Kansas City in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he was expected to leave in free agency and much to the surprise of fans, he re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Breeland vowed to earn respect and a big contract and he put together a good year. Despite a four-game suspension to start the season, Breeland recorded 38 total tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, two interceptions and nine passes defended in 2020. He only allowed 50% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be completed and a 78.3 passer rating on the season.

It’s been clear for a while now that Breeland wants to recoup a contract like the one that he was denied back in 2018. His three-year deal worth $24 million with the Carolina Panthers was nullified due to a failed physical. Unfortunately, that money might not be waiting for him in the offseason, due to a lessened salary cap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, that doesn’t mean that Breeland will be back with the Chiefs again this offseason. The team has a number of young corners waiting in the wings with L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, BoPete Keyes, and DeAndre Baker under contract. Sneed and Fenton have the playing time under their belt that Kansas City should feel confident in their abilities as starters. It’s also probable that the team retains starting left cornerback Charvarius Ward as a restricted free agent.

It’s hard to see a situation where the Chiefs bring Breeland back this year, but things also felt that way in 2020. If he was willing to take much less than the one-year deal he signed a year ago, his return remains a possibility. The more likely scenario is that Breeland walks in free agency and finds a new home on a one or two-year deal.

