Chiefs’ free agent DE Melvin Ingram to sign with Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing one of their top remaining free agents to the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Melvin Ingram has made his free-agent decision and will sign with the Dolphins. Ingram took a free-agent visit with Miami in mid-April. Kansas City expressed interest in re-signing Ingram, even enacting the rarely used UFA tender on him in early May. Brett Veach said the move would help keep a line of communication open between the two sides.

Unfortunately, Ingram appears to be choosing to move on after playing a combined 12 games with the Chiefs in 2021. His decision also leaves the team with a need in the veteran pass-rusher department.

Breaking: FA DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has 51 career sacks with 74 TFLs and 119 QB hits. Another good move for Chris Grier and the Phins. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2022

Ingram first joined the Chiefs midseason in 2021 when the team traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He helped reignite the pass rush in Kansas City, recording 33 pressures and four sacks over the span of nine regular-season games and three postseason games. His contributions completely changed the complexion of a defense that wasn’t looking so great to start the 2021 NFL season.

The only good news here is that the Chiefs had the foresight to use the UFA tender on Ingram. The team using this tender means that Ingram’s contract with Miami will still count toward the compensatory pick formula for Kansas City even though the deadline to qualify has since passed.

