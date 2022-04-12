Chiefs free agent DE Melvin Ingram to visit Dolphins

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
A former trade acquisition for the Kansas City Chiefs is set to take his first free-agent visit.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapaport, the Miami Dolphins are hosting pass-rusher Melvin Ingram on a free-agent visit on Tuesday, April 12. Ingram joined the Chiefs midseason in 2021 when the team traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended up being a key contributor for the team and helped the defense to a bit of a midseason resurgence after a disappointing start to the 2021 campaign.

Developing…

