Chiefs free agent DE Melvin Ingram to visit Dolphins

A former trade acquisition for the Kansas City Chiefs is set to take his first free-agent visit.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapaport, the Miami Dolphins are hosting pass-rusher Melvin Ingram on a free-agent visit on Tuesday, April 12. Ingram joined the Chiefs midseason in 2021 when the team traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended up being a key contributor for the team and helped the defense to a bit of a midseason resurgence after a disappointing start to the 2021 campaign.

Interesting free agent visit for the #Dolphins: Former #Chiefs pass-rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting today, per me and @TomPelissero. He came on strong last year in KC, now a potential addition in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2022

