Chiefs free agent DT Jarran Reed taking visit with Bengals

A free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs is setting up a visit with one-half of Super Bowl LVI.

According to KC Star reporter Herbie Teope, Chiefs DT Jarran Reed is set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals on a free agent visit. Reed was a late addition for the Chiefs in free agency last year after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. It took him some time to get going in Kansas City, but once he settled into the scheme, he started making more of an impact on the defensive line.

His matchups with the Bengals are evidence of his late-year improvements too. In two games against Cincinnati in 2021, Reed totaled six pressures, including one sack against Bengals QB Joe Burrow according to PFF. The AFC title game against Cincinnati was actually one of his best performances of the season.

Source confirms this report of DT Jarran Reed scheduled for a free-agent visit with the Bengals. Reed joined the Chiefs last offseason on a one-year deal, started all 17 regular-season games. https://t.co/lecBOj6L8d — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 18, 2022

The Bengals are potentially looking to replace Larry Ogunjobi, who was set to sign with the Chicago Bears. Ogunjobi failed his physical today and was not signed by Chicago, so there’s a chance that Cincinnati simply opts to bring him back.

The Chiefs, however, are looking to make some changes on the defensive line after it underperformed in 2021. By the looks of it, that might not happen in the free agency period with options drying up and Kansas City standing pat. The hope when Reed signed a one-year deal in 2021 was that he would perform well enough to earn a contract that would net the Chiefs a compensatory pick in 2023. A second year in Kansas City wasn’t looking very likely for Reed from the jump.

