Chiefs' Frank Clark takes shot at Jimmy Garoppolo in post-Super Bowl trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wasn't afraid to talk trash ahead of Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and it didn't stop after his team won the Lombardi Trophy.

Clark did an on-field interview with Peter Schrager of FOX Sports during the Chiefs' celebration, and he didn't hold back discussing the performance of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"We knew to challenge their checkdowns," Clark said. "You're paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he's getting paid. Man, he gotta throw the ball. Obviously, he didn't do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns. That ain't enough to win a game against us. We're Super Bowl champions."

Garoppolo played well through three quarters, but he was subpar in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old quarterback completed only three of his 11 pass attempts for 36 yards and an interception over the final 15 minutes, during which the Chiefs outscored the 49ers 21-0 to earn a 31-20 win. The 49ers had four fourth-quarter drives, but none of them produced points and three lasted less than a minute-and-a-half. Garoppolo's fourth-quarter execution just wasn't good enough.

The Chiefs deserve a ton of credit, too. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes played terribly in the first three quarters and threw what could've been a game-ending interception early in the fourth quarter. He got another chance when the 49ers didn't capitalize on the interception, and the 2018 league MVP made the most of the opportunity en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

There's going to be plenty of offseason talk about how this Super Bowl win is the start of a Chiefs dynasty, and there are several reasons to believe Kansas City will be the AFC's dominant team for the foreseeable future. One thing we know for sure is the Chiefs are a confident bunch, and Clark is among the best examples of that.

