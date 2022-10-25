Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended for 2 games after violating personal conduct policy

Alyssa Barbieri
The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games, the league announced Tuesday.

Clark is being suspended after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy from his weapons arrests in 2021, where he pleaded no contest to a couple of misdemeanor charges for possession of a concealed firearm.

With Kansas City on a bye this week, Clark will miss games against the Tennessee Titans (Week 9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10). He’ll return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark is coming off his best game of the season, where he had 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits and a safety in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. It’s just terrible luck for the Chiefs.

