Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended for 2 games after violating personal conduct policy

The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games, the league announced Tuesday.

Clark is being suspended after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy from his weapons arrests in 2021, where he pleaded no contest to a couple of misdemeanor charges for possession of a concealed firearm.

With Kansas City on a bye this week, Clark will miss games against the Tennessee Titans (Week 9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10). He’ll return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Chiefs DE Frank Clark has been suspended by the NFL for two games for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from him pleading no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges from a June 2021 incident for possession of a concealed firearm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

Clark is coming off his best game of the season, where he had 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits and a safety in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. It’s just terrible luck for the Chiefs.

