Chiefs DE Frank Clark reveals why he missed a portion of Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs were without starting DE Frank Clark during a portion of their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark played in less that 50% of the Chiefs’ snaps on Sunday after exiting the game with an illness. After the game, Andy Reid confirmed an illness for Clark but didn’t have much more of an update besides that. This left many questions about the type of illness Clark was dealing with and why it caused him to exit the game.

On Monday, Clark took to Twitter to thank those concerned for him. He also revealed that this shouldn’t be much of an issue moving forward.

Shoutout everybody for their concerns. I’m solid, just gotta hydrate more than usual. Lost too much fluids and it really took me under. Got up today feeling wonderful. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) September 21, 2020





So, Clark struggled to stay hydrated during the game but claimed to be feeling great on Monday.

During Reid’s media availability, he was asked if this was related at all to the stomach sickness that Clark dealt with last year, which was in part caused by a prior appendectomy. That specific illness had him shedding weight in the thick of the 2019 season.

“No, he’s had this for a number of years I believe,” Reid said. “He works through it. Nobody wants to be out there more than him. That’s never a question with Frank Clark, he loves to play the game and it’s something that he battles through with. Our doctors try to monitor it and keep it under control the best that they can.”

So there you have it, this doesn’t seem to be an issue that would linger and keep him out for an extended period of time. You can certainly assume that Clark will be ready to play and hydrated in Week 3 when the Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens on the road on “Monday Night Football.”