Chiefs DE Frank Clark reveals which of his teammates talks the most trash

The Super Bowl opening night ceremony always brings about some unique questions.

The Kansas City Chiefs have some vibrant personalities on the field and in the locker room. Several of them of fiery and passionate players, who aren’t afraid to hide it. So, who among them talks the most trash? Frank Clark was asked this question during Super Bowl LVII’s opening night and his answer might surprise you.

“The most trash? Tommy Townsend,” Clark exclaimed. “My punter. My punter Tommy Townsend talks the most trash. I swear to y’all. If he say he don’t, I don’t know, I don’t want to call him a lying man, but Tommy Townsend talks trash y’all.”

A little surprising, right? You’d think that maybe it’d be someone on the defensive line. Patrick Mahomes is even known to talk some trash as a competitor. But, no. According to Clark, Townsend is the guy.

Townsend was one of the league’s best punters this season, earning First-Team All-Pro honors. He certainly earned the right to talk some trash given his performance.

After watching him launch this punt against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season and his reaction, maybe Clark isn’t so far off on his assessment of Townsend.

