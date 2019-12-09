Chiefs DE Frank Clark gives Patriots bulletin board material for possible playoff rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs are feeling mighty confident following their 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Pats offense continued to struggle in the Week 14 matchup, and some of that had to do with the constant pressure the Chiefs defense put on the 42-year-old quarterback. One of the stars for Kansas City was defensive end Frank Clark, who notched one of the Chiefs' three sacks.

After the game, Clark made it clear he wants a postseason rematch against the Patriots while noting the shortcomings of New England's offensive line.

"We'll be seeing them in the playoffs," Clark said, per The Boston Globe. "Hopefully we do. I want them again. They don't have a tackle that can block us. Speed, power, whatever we were throwing at them, they couldn't handle."

If these two teams do match up again in the playoffs, you better believe that statement will be on a bulletin board somewhere in Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will shake off their second straight loss -- which included a few very controversial calls -- and shift their focus to next week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

