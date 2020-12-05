Chiefs DE Frank Clark fined for roughing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark committed a pair of roughing the passer penalties against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady last Sunday. He didn’t feel much remorse for the penalties at the moment or following the game, but he’ll be feeling it in his wallet.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clark was fined $15,000 by the league for the two roughing the passer penalties. One was but a glancing blow to the helmet of Brady. A similar penalty was called against Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul for a glancing blow of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet. The other penalty was a bit more egregious by Clark, landing a hit on Brady after the ball had already been thrown.

#Chiefs DL Frank Clark was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer in last week’s win over Tom Brady and the #Bucs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2020

Clark claimed on Friday that he was owed these penalties and that they were the first roughing the passer penalties he’d ever committed in his NFL career. That’s not entirely accurate, but they were his first roughing the passer penalties since 2017 and the first he’s committed as a member of the Chiefs. Historically, he’s been good in this regard, but it was pretty clear that some frustrations had boiled over.

The veteran defensive end also said that he told Steve Spagnuolo those will be his last roughing the passer penalties on the year. We’ll see if that statement holds true moving forward.

This is the first defensive lineman to catch a fine for the Chiefs this year, but not the first defender. DB Daniel Sorensen was fined in Week 7 for a hit on Broncos RB Philip Lindsay.

List