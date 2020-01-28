Chiefs' Frank Clark discusses bond with 'big brother' Draymond Green

Warriors forward Draymond Green shocked the Bay Area on Friday when he revealed he wouldn't be rooting for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Draymond had a good reason. He's very close with Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, calling the Michigan alum a "brother."

During Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami on Monday night, Clark was asked about his relationship with Green.

"Me and Draymond, we've been tight, tight friends since college," Clark told the media at Marlins Park. "I know he went to Michigan State, I went to Michigan, you know, bitter rivals, but at the end of the day, the friendships come before all of that. We developed a close friendship early on, early on in college, he assumed that big brother role and was just showing me the ropes, you know, I didn't understand, I was a troubled kid, getting into a lot of stuff and he stepped in and kind of filled that role as one of the guys that was mentoring me and just showing me the right way to do things.

"Hats off to him, he's always been there my whole career supporting me through the ups and the downs, never left my side and I'm always thankful for that."

Clark went on to explain that he and Green didn't exactly hit it off right away.

"It started with a few fights, I'm gonna be honest," Clark said. "We had to fight a little bit before we got close ... But we put the college stuff to the side, I still get on him from time to time, you know, Michigan is kinda better than Michigan State right now in basketball and football, so I give him a lot of stuff. But it's all love at the end of the day, that's my brother."

The Warriors play in Cleveland on Saturday, are off Sunday and play in Washington, D.C. on Monday, so it's possible that Green could fly to Miami to watch his brother play in the biggest game of his life.

