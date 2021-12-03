Chiefs DE Frank Clark credits coaches, training staff for his improved play

Frank Clark made no bones about where his resurgence on the Kansas City Chiefs defense has come from in his pre-practice press conference on Thursday.

While fielding reporters’ questions about the team’s November turnaround that has them sitting atop the AFC West, Clark responded to an inquiry about his play specifically, to which he was extremely deferential to the coaching and training staff that has enabled him to play his best football. Injuries and off-field stifled his early play, but he now feels he’s being put in the position to play winning football.

“[I’m] just getting back healthy and taking advantage of every opportunity,” Clark said. “My coaches are putting me in the right position to win and putting us all in the right position to win and be successful. I said that a few weeks ago too—as a player you want to be put in the right position to win and have your coach coach his ass off and get you in the right mindset to go out there and do your job, and as a coach, it’s your job to do that for your player. I believe that everything came full circle and it just got back on the right track.

“Coaches coach and players play, doing our jobs respectively, and we’re having fun. I said that was another thing, we had to get back to having fun. Work is never easy when you come in there and everything is uptight and everything is quiet—that’s not football. Football is a game full of fun, it’s exciting and you never know what’s next, and I felt like we kind of got back to that. Kind of thinking about winning the day—it’s Thursday, so going out there on a Thursday’s practice and worrying about that instead of worrying about what’s coming on Sunday.”

Most fans know Clark from the swagger he exudes on the field, which belies the centered and humble way he carried himself when speaking to the media. He made some mistakes in the offseason that will necessitate him putting his best foot forward in any interaction related to the team as he works to rebuild his credibility as a team-first player on a championship-caliber team.

Story continues

Clark has the highest salary cap hit on the Chiefs’ roster this season and needs to continue playing elite football through the end of the season to make up for a slow start. When he is at the top of his game, Clark is one of the most electric pass rushers in the league. Now paired with good health, Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram, and a blossoming secondary, he should have all the tools at his disposal to finish strong and be a force for Kansas City in the playoffs.

List