When Chiefs' Frank Clark began trash-talking 49ers in 2020 Super Bowl

With 12 minutes remaining and the 49ers leading the Kansas City Chiefs by 10 points, San Francisco intercepted star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the second time in Super Bowl LIV.

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore found himself in the right place at the right time and picked off the errant throw. It was the first time all season Mahomes had thrown multiple interceptions in one game.

The Quest for Six seemed in the 49ers' hands. They could feel it, too. Players on San Francisco's sidelines were celebrating the big play as the offense jogged onto the field. And that was the exact moment Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark opened his mouth.

"That's the worst I felt," Clark said to reporters after the game, via The Athletic. "The (49ers) start celebrating like they're about to win the Super Bowl. I went out there the next drive and told them, ‘Y'all a-- is going home too, like the rest of them.' "

Clark was right. The 49ers, like the Chiefs' previous two playoff opponents were going home with a loss. San Francisco fell 31-20 after allowing 21 unanswered points as Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs caught fire.

The Pro Bowl defensive end isn't afraid to let his voice be heard. Call him what you want, he's a champion.

"All of them were going home," Clark said. "Every team we played in the playoffs was going home. In my mind, you aren't better than us. They're going to call me cocky. They'll call me arrogant.

"Hey, why not? It's about time I let it go."

Clark didn't stop there, too. He called out 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who seemingly crumbled in the clutch, after three-plus solid quarters.

"You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he's getting paid, man," Clark told Fox Sports' Peter Schrager. "He's gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn't do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns -- that ain't enough to win a game against us."

Clark recorded one sack, one tackle and two QB hits. He's a champion and a chirper. When you win, those two can go hand in hand.

