Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown has become the first player to get the franchise tag this offseason.

The Chiefs are tagging Brown today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If Brown chooses to sign the franchise tag, he’ll have a fully guaranteed salary of $16.5 million for the 2022 season and then he’ll hit free agency again next year. The Chiefs and Brown can also continue to negotiate a long-term contract extension, and the Chiefs also could trade Brown if there’s another team willing to both sign him to the contract he wants and send the Chiefs compensation.

NFL teams have until tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET to place the franchise tag on a player who will otherwise become an unrestricted free agent.

Other players who could get the tag include Packers receiver Davante Adams, Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Browns tight end David Njoku, Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, Chargers receiver Mike Williams, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Titans edge rusher Harold Landry.

Chiefs franchise tag Orlando Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk