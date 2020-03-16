Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is getting the franchise tag.

The move, which had been widely expected, is official today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones indicated that he’s not thrilled about getting the franchise tag, so don’t be surprised if he stays away from the Chiefs until they offer him the kind of lucrative long-term contract he thinks he has earned.

The 25-year-old Jones has emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the league in recent years, with 9.0 sacks in 2019 and 15.5 sacks in 2018. He was a big part of the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl, and they don’t want him to leave Kansas City.

Jones is the No. 4 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Chiefs apply franchise tag to Chris Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk