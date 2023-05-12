Chiefs fourth-round DB Chamarri Conner signs rookie contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have inked the first member of the 2023 NFL draft class according to a new report.

According to KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Chamarri Conner has signed his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs. A fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech, Conner becomes the first member of this draft class to put pen to paper on his rookie deal with the team.

As for Conner’s contract, projections show that he’ll receive a contract worth $4.59 million in total value with a $751K signing bonus and a $937K salary-cap hit for the 2023 NFL season. Those projections are based on Conner’s draft slot, but the guaranteed money could shake out a little differently, especially considering the details that came out from the team about considering Conner at the end of the third round.

#Chiefs have signed fourth-round cornerback Chamarri @HokiesFB to a four-year contract, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 12, 2023

It’s not a big surprise to see Conner’s deal get done this early. Every player the team drafted on Day 3 won’t have an impact on the team’s salary cap while the top-51 rule is in effect.

The Chiefs still have six draft picks to take care of in terms of their rookie contracts. That group includes first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, second-round pick Rashee Rice, third-round pick Wanya Morris, fifth-round pick BJ Thompson, sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn and seventh-round pick Nic Jones. It’s only a matter of time before all of the deals get done.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire