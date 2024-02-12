Chiefs force a quick 49ers punt, Deebo Samuel shaken up

The 49ers and Chiefs are trading punts in the third quarter.

After the 49ers stuffed Isiah Pacheco on a third down deep in Chiefs territory, they took over the ball on their own 36-yard-line. Brock Purdy was pressured on first down by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and was able to get the ball away, but wide receiver Jauan Jennings was dropped for an eight-yard loss.

The 49ers couldn't regain the lost yardage and punted the ball back to the Chiefs. That's now three straight punts to end possessions after Patrick Mahomes opened the second half by throwing an interception.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel stayed down after a third down incompletion and got medical attention on the field. He eventually walked off under his own power and went into the sideline medical tent for further evaluation.