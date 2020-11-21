Chiefs make flurry of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a number of roster moves ahead of their Week 11 grudge match with the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.”

First up, the Chiefs have ruled out WR Sammy Watkins, who was originally deemed questionable heading into the game. This will be his fifth missed game since suffering a hamstring injury back in Week 5.

Two players have been placed on injured reserve for Kansas City. Taco Charlton was expected to land on injured reserve with a fractured ankle suffered in Week 9. The Chiefs also placed starting RT Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve. Schwartz has missed the past four games with a back injury and with his move to injured reserve, he’ll miss the next three games at the very least. This marks his first stint on injured reserve in his entire nine-year career.

Sammy Watkins has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game. Taco Charlton and Mitchell Schwartz have been placed on IR. Alex Okafor and L’Jarius Sneed have been activated from IR. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2020

As Chiefs HC Andy Reid anticipated, the team has activated CB L’Jarius Sneed from injured reserve. The rookie sensation suffered a clavicle injury in Week 3 that knocked him out for the past six games. His return couldn’t come at a better time as the defensive secondary struggled to slow the Raiders in Week 5.

In addition to Sneed’s return, the team also activated DE Alex Okafor from injured reserve. Okafor had been placed on injured reserve three weeks ago with a hamstring injury.

On top of those activations, the team also activated WR Mecole Hardman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hardman hasn’t practiced all week, but he’ll be cleared to play in Week 11.

The team also elevated 2 practice squad players to the 53-man roster. With Watkins ruled out and Martinas Rankin still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team used the COVID-19 replacement designation to bring up OL Bryan Witzmann and the standard elevation designation to bring up WR Gehrig Dieter. This marks the second week that both players will have been elevated to the 53-man roster.

