The Chiefs fixed a fatal flaw this season. How it helped them win the Super Bowl

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs saw their season end in the AFC Championship in part because of an inability to run the football against pass-heavy defensive looks.

That script changed this year ... and also in the most important of moments.

The Chiefs rushed for a season-best 6.1 yards per carry in their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — highlight the details (and people) that made the standout day possible.