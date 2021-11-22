Chiefs get five sacks, three takeaways, hold Cowboys out of end zone in 19-9 win

Everyone expected a Super Bowl matchup in Kansas City. Perhaps the Cowboys and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl in 12 weeks, but Sunday’s game did not live up to expectations.

The Chiefs beat the Cowboys 19-9 in a defensive battle rather than the anticipated offensive shootout.

Chris Jones, not Patrick Mahomes, was the star for the Chiefs; Micah Parsons, not Dak Prescott, was the star for the Cowboys; and kickers Harrison Butker and Greg Zuerlein accounted for 16 of the points.

Jones had five tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and tipped a pass that was intercepted. Jones, who had had back and wrist injuries earlier in the season, entered the game with only three sacks.

Parsons had four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble Sunday. He has tied DeMarcus Ware’s team rookie record with eight sacks this season and seven games left to break that and possibly Jevon Kearse’s rookie NFL record of 14.5 set in 1999.

The Cowboys have struggled against the AFC West: They beat the Chargers 20-17 in Week 2, lost to the Broncos 30-16 in Week 9 and were held out of the end zone Sunday despite three possessions in the red zone. That’s a 1-2 record, having been outscored 66-45, with the struggling Raiders next up on the schedule on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas falls to 7-3, allowing the Eagles (5-6) and Washington (4-6) to draw closer. The Chiefs improved to 7-4 with their fourth consecutive victory.

Kansas City gained 370 yards to the Cowboys’ 276.

Dallas was playing without left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), receiver Amari Cooper (COVID-19), defensive end Randy Gregory (calf) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (fractured foot). Running back Ezekiel Elliott tweaked his ankle in the first quarter, though he played through it, and receiver CeeDee Lamb left with a concussion on the team’s final offensive play of the first half.

With the receivers dropping four passes and the offensive line allowing five sacks, Prescott had no chance. He turned it over three times, losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions.

Prescott went 28-of-43 for 216 yards and two interceptions. He averaged only 5.02 yards per attempt. The Cowboys gained 77 yards on a meaningless final drive that ended in an interception by L’Jarius Sneed.

Mahomes went 23-of-37 for 260 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble. Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 77 yards and had a 33-yard run.

Chiefs get five sacks, three takeaways, hold Cowboys out of end zone in 19-9 win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk