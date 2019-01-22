Chiefs fire DC Bob Sutton after AFC Championship loss to Patriots

Two days after losing the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs have fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

The Chiefs were beaten 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as Tom Brady guided the Pats to a third straight Super Bowl and their fourth in five years.

Despite entering the playoffs as the AFC's number one seed, the Chiefs' defense was statistically one of the worst in the league, ranking last in passing yards surrendered and last in average yards per rush.

On Sunday against the Patriots, Kansas City's defense allowed 524 yards from scrimmage and 36 first downs and on Tuesday it was confirmed that Sutton had been relieved of his duties.

"Bob is a good football coach and a great person," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons.

"I've said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob.

"This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward."